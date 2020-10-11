With 74,383 new coronavirus cases, India’s Covid-19 tally has surged past the 70 lakh mark, according to Ministry of Health.

India’s coronavirus case tally now stands at 70,53,806 with 8,67,496 active Covid-19 cases. The active cases of Covid-19 has remained below the 9 lakh mark for the third consecutive day in the country.

The country has reported 89,154 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 60,77,976 with a recovery rate of 86.2 per cent.

India which remains the second worst Covid hit nation in the world has recorded 918 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this the death toll now stands at 1,08,334 and fatality rate of the country stands at 1.5 per cent.

Maharastra, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the maximum cases in the last 24 hours.”The five top states with maximum caseload (61% active cases) are also contributing more than half (54.3%) of the total recoveries,” the Health Ministry said in a tweet this morning.

Maharastra which remains the worst affected state has reported a singe day spike of 11,416 Covid-19 cases taking the states’s total tally to 15,17,434 cases and 40,000 fatalities.

Kerala has reported 11,755 cases, the most, in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s total to 2,79,194 cases and 978 fatalities. Delhi has reported 2,866 new cases taking the state’s total to 3,06,559 cases and 5,740 fatalities.

India has conducted a total of 10,78,554 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 8,68,77,242.