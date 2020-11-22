With a spike of 45,209 new coronavirus cases recorded in India in the last 24 hours, the country’s Covid-19 caseload now stands at 90.95 lakh, according to Ministry of Health.

The country’s total Covid-19 case load stands at 90,95,806 with 4,40,962 active Covid-19 cases which is 4.85 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in the country.

Delhi, which has recorded high cases and deaths in the last few days, has recorded the highest coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours with 5,879 in the country. The capital has also recorded the highest deaths in the country at 111, in the last 24 hours. With this the national capital’s case load now stands at 5,23,117 and 8,270 fatalities.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the centre decided to add over 400 ICU beds to the state and private hospitals across the national capital to combat the surge in Covid cases.

The Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party government which has promised to add 1,400 new ICU beds said 206 beds added in the last 24 hours, 76 on Thursday, 100 on Wednesday and 29 on Tuesday.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday officially approved the Delhi government’s decision to reduce the number of people attending wedding ceremonies in the national capital from 200 to 50 as a measure to combat the rise in cases.

In the last 24 hours, 43,493 patients have recovered taking the country’s total recoveries to 85,21,617 with a recovery rate of 93.69 per cent.

The country has recorded 501 deaths, in the last 24 hours. With this the death toll now stands at 1,33,227 and fatality rate of the country stands at 1.46 per cent.

Delhi, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Karnataka have reported the maximum cases in the last 24 hours.

Maharastra which remains the worst affected state has reported a singe day spike of 5,760 Covid-19 cases taking the states’s total tally to 17,74,455 cases and 46,573 fatalities.

India has conducted a total of 10,75,326 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 13,17,33,134.