With a spike of 47,638 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 case tally crosses the 84 lakh mark, according to Ministry of Health.

The country’s total coronavirus caseload stands at 84,11,724 with 5,20,773 active Covid-19 cases. The active cases in the country which comprise 6.19 per cent of the total caseload.

In the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 54,157 recoveries taking the total recoveries to 77,65,966. The recovery rate now stands at 92.32 per cent.

India,which remains the second worst Covid hit nation in the world, has recorded 670 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this the death toll now stands at 1,24,985 and fatality rate of the country stands at 1.49 per cent.

Kerala, Delhi,Maharashtra, Karnataka, and West Bengal have reported the maximum cases in the last 24 hours. These states together account for almost half of all the new cases of coronavirus in the country.

Maharastra which remains the worst affected state has reported a singe day spike of 5,246 Covid-19 cases taking the states’s total tally to 17,03,444 cases and 44,804 fatalities.

Kerala continued to report the highest one-day cases in the country with 6,820 cases in the last 24 hours taking the state’s tally to 4,66,466 cases.

Delhi has reported 6,715 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 4,16,653 cases and 6,769 fatalities.

India has conducted a total of 12,20,711 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 11,54,29,095.