India has recorded 75,083 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, crossing the 55 lakh mark, according to Ministry of Health.

India, which continues to remain the second worst affected country has, 9,75,861 active coronavirus cases, out of the total 55,62,664 Covid-19 cases.

With 1,01,468 patients recovered from coronavirus,India has recorded its highest single day recovery according to Ministry of Health. This is the fourth day when the number of daily recoveries is more than the daily cases recorded in the country.

India’s recovery rate has increased to 80.22 per cent with 44,97,868 Covid-19 recoveries.

In the last 24 hours, 1,053 fatalities were recorded, taking the total tally of deaths in the country duet Covid-19 to 88,935. India’s fatality rate stands at 1.59 per cent.

Maharastra, which remains the worst affected state hit by the pandemic, with 12,24,380 Covid-19 cases, with 33,015 deaths recorded in the state till date. Maharastra, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh remains the worst affected states.

Delhi’s total Covid-19 caseload after 2,548 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, now stands at 2,49,259 with 5,014 fatalities till date.

India has conducted a total of 9,33,185 tests, taking the total tally of Covid tests conducted to 6,53,27,779.

Globally the Covid-19 cases now stands at 31,290,000 cases, with the United States of America being the worst affected nation by the pandemic.