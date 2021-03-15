India recorded 26,291 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day spike in 85 days taking the country’s tally to over 1,13,85,339, according to the Union Ministry of Health.

For the second consecutive day, the active cases have increased by more than 8,000 and the total active Covid-19 caseload has gone up to 2,19,262 which accounts for 1.93 per cent of the total cases in the country.

In the last 24 hours, 118 deaths were recorded taking the tally to 1,58,725 and the fatality rate stood at 1.39 per cent.

As many as 26,991 infections were logged by the country on December 18.

Out of the new cases in the last 24 hours, three states account for nearly 72 per cent of the total cases.

In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra has reported 16,620 cases, the highest single-day rise of this year, Punjab recorded 1,501 new cases of Covid-19 and Gujarat reported 810 cases.

In the last 24 hours, 17,455 patients have been discharged taking the recovery tally to 1,10,07,352.

India’s infection level is back to last December’s as it has soared to 1.93 from 1.55 per cent in a short interval.

The upward trend in the number of new Covid-19 cases reported in a day continued on Sunday with the country reporting 25,320 new cases in the previous 24 hours and 161 fatalities and 24,882 new Covid-19 cases and 140 deaths on Saturday.

As the upward trajectory of Covid-19 cases continue in India, the Centre has sounded a word of caution for states which are not yet seeing a surge but are at the threshold.

Niti Aayog member VK Paul last week said that the situation of Maharashtra is worrying as part of the state is going back to strict lockdown. He shared his concern for other states as well.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 22,74,07,413 samples have been tested for Covid-19 up to March 14.