Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday afternoon that malls and markets in Delhi will continue to remain shut and only standalone neighbourhood shops, or shops in the residential areas will be allowed to open but in sealed areas or the containment zones no shops will be allowed to function at all.

In a late-night order, the Central government had on Friday allowed the opening of shops as part of the easing of lockdown restrictions announced on April 15.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in an order said that all shops registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State and Union Territory, including those in residential complexes and market complexes outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, have been allowed with 50 per cent strength of workers, making the wearing of masks and social distancing mandatory.

However, amid the development, reports of social distancing being flouted at a market in Kotla Mubarakpur area surfaced. Many people were seen roaming in the market.

Earlier on Saturday, the Delhi government said that any indication on the order will be taken after a review of the situation.

“A decision will be taken this afternoon. Delhi has 92 hotspots… entire city or district is not a containment zone. Whatever is finalised, will be started only after April 30,” Satyendar Jain told news agency ANI.

As of now, national capital ranks third in India in terms of the number of cases reported due to coronavirus. It has witnessed 2, 2625 cases of coronavirus with 54 deaths reported due to the virus, according to Health Ministry data.