Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien has launched an attack at a central team sent to West Bengal to investigate alleged violations of the coronavirus lockdown.

He alleged that the visit served no purpose and the real purpose was to spread the political virus.

Taking it to Twitter he said, “IMCT #Bengal visit served no purpose. Visiting districts with no hotspots. Asking for a committee already in place. The real aim is to spread the political virus. Doing it shamelessly. Blatantly. Take ur pick. IMCT= India’s Most Callous Team. IMCT= I Must Cause Trouble (in Bengal).”

IMCT #Bengal visit served no purpose

– Visiting districts with no hotspots

– Asking for committee already in place Real aim is to spread the political virus. Doing it shamelessly. Blatantly.

Take ur pick. IMCT= India’s Most Callous Team IMCT= I Must Cause Trouble(in Bengal) — Citizen Derek | নাগরিক ডেরেক (@derekobrienmp) April 25, 2020

The row triggered since the centre had constituted an IMCT for the 4 states which consisted of three non-BJP ruled states. Centre had quoted the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and a Supreme Court order and said that the Bengal government must comply with the orders and co-operate with the central team.

Derek O’Brien had tweeted a video also on Twitter.

IMCT visit to Bengal, main aim was to spread the political virus. Statement on Video : 1 Min pic.twitter.com/a6JeucET4W — Citizen Derek | নাগরিক ডেরেক (@derekobrienmp) April 25, 2020

Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) visiting north Bengal to assess the COVID-19 situation wrote to the state government on Saturday, suggesting the stricter implementation of lockdown there.

Two central teams are visiting the state – one in Kolkata and the other at Siliguri in north Bengal.

In a letter to Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha, the central team in north Bengal, led by senior bureaucrat Vineet Joshi, said more field officers are required to monitor and provide feedback about the effectiveness of various measures undertaken by the government.

“As an immediate measure, it is suggested that stricter implementation of lockdown is absolutely necessary to avoid any further outbreak. A larger number of field officers are required to monitor and provide feedback about the effectiveness of various measures undertaken by the government,” Joshi said.