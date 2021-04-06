The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking all citizens above 18 years of age be vaccinated and that a limited period continuous lockdown be implemented, especially for all the non-essential areas like cinemas, cultural and religious events, and sports.

In the letter to Modi, IMA President Dr J.A. Jayalal stated that in spite of the extraordinary efforts of the Government and the modern medical fraternity altruistic services, the pandemic second wave surge is touching record heights.

On Tuesday, India recorded 96,982 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 1,26,86,049. This comes a day after daily cases breached one lakh mark. The country is registering a steady increase for the 27th day in row.

The IMA put forth six requests before the Prime Minister, including that all citizens above 18 years of age shall be permitted to receive Covid vaccination, and walk-in Covid vaccination should be available for all, free of cost at their nearest possible place.

“As there is acute spurt of this disease as a measure to immediate break the chain, limited period continuous lock down should be implemented especially for all the non-essential areas like cinema, cultural and religious events, sports,” it demanded.

It also called for private sector family clinics to be included actively in the vaccination drive along with private hospitals, adding that availability of vaccination with all doctors and family physicians will have positive impact.

In the letter, which is also marked to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Niti Aayog Member (Health) V.K. Paul, the IMA requested that a district level vaccine task force team should be constituted to enforce mass vaccination, monitoring and mitigating the adverse drug events.

It also sought that vaccination certificate shall be made mandatory for entering public places and receiving products under the public distribution system.