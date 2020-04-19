As the Coronavirus outbreak which started in China’s Wuhan city in December, has taken the whole world in its grip, with the United State currently the worst sufferer, President Donald Trump warned on Saturday that China could face consequences if it was “knowingly responsible” for the coronavirus pandemic.

“It could have been stopped in China before it started and it wasn’t and now the whole world is suffering because of it, ” he said.

Trump during a White House briefing when asked by reporters whether China should suffer consequences over the pandemic which has left more than 157,000 people dead around the world said, “If they were knowingly responsible, certainly,” he added, “If it was a mistake, a mistake is a mistake.

“But if they were knowingly responsible, yeah, then there should be consequences,” Trump said.

“Was it a mistake that got out of control or was it done deliberately?” he asked. “That’s a big difference between those two.

“In either event they should have let us go in,” he said. “We asked to go in early. And they didn’t want us in. I think they knew it was something bad and they were embarrassed.”

“They said they’re doing an investigation,” the president continued. “So let’s see what happens with their investigation. But we’re doing investigations also.”

Time and again, the American administration has been saying that it doesn’t rule out that the novel coronavirus was spread accidentally from a laboratory researching bats in Wuhan.

China, although has denied all these allegations.

Country’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian , who previously alleged that the US military may have brought the virus into China, has rejected US media reports on the subject and said there is “no scientific basis.”

President Trump has expressed his doubts over the official Chinese figures on the number of deaths in their country due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, claiming that the fatalities were way ahead of the US.

As official Chinese figures showing the country has suffered just 0.33 deaths per 100,000 people, he said, “The number’s impossible. It’s an impossible number to hit.”

According to the official US administration’s data the country’s fatality rate is 11.24 deaths per 100,000 people while France has had 27.92 and Spain 42.81.