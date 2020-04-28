Amid the lockdown due to the spread of pandemic coronavirus, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has stepped up its efforts to meet all the requirements of the government.

IAF continues to airlift essential supplies of medicine and ration along with medical personnel within the country, to equip state governments and supporting agencies to combat the contagion effectively.

On Saturday, the IAF’s transport aircraft landed at Lengpui Airport in Mizoram with 22 tonnes of medical supplies meant for combating COVID-19.

These supplies were airlifted for the governments of Mizoram and Meghalaya.

According to the Ministry of Defence, till date, IAF has transported approximately 600 tonnes of medical equipment and support material.

Earlier, on April 11, a 15-member team of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) Rapid Response had been sent to Kuwait in response to the request from state of Kuwait to the Indian government, it said.

On completion of the task, the team was airlifted back from Kuwait in a C-130 aircraft of IAF on April 25. During the return, a six-year-old girl suffering from cancer, requiring immediate emergency surgery was also evacuated along with her father, it added.

Ministry further said IAF continues to maintain operation preparedness while following all the guidelines issued by the Government of India ensuring social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in IAF work places.

As the nation takes big strides in its fight to contain and defeat the contagion, IAF reaffirms its commitment to meet all emerging needs in a professional manner, it said.