Just two days after Army confirmed reports of Indian and Chines troops involved in “incidents of face-off” in Nakula area of North Sikkim’ in yet another revelation, the Air Force rushed its fighter jet patrols in Ladakh after Chinese military choppers were found to be flying close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

When the skirmishes between the Indian and Chinese Army took place, around the same time Chinese chopper were spotted along the LAC in Ladakh, last week.

The IAF soon sent in its fighter jets to monitor the situation, according to news agency ANI’s report.

“The Chinese military helicopters were flying very close to the Line of Actual Control. After their movement was picked up, the Indian Air Force fighter jets flew patrols in the area, said the government sources quoted by ANI.

Although, the Chinese helicopters did not enter the Indian side across the LAC, according to the agency report.

Earlier, in September 2019, Indian and Chinese troops on the bank of the Pangong Tso Lake in eastern Ladakh got involved in a scuffle which was soon resolved through talks between both the Armies.

Earlier, the two counties were in news in June 2017 when India opposed China’s road building at Doklam Plateau that made the entire Sikkim and the “Chicken Neck” near Siliguri (connecting the North-east with the mainland) easily accessible to the Chinese army.

India moved its elite strike corps near Sikkim border to counter the Chinese army’s war drills in Tibet. The dispute ended after 73 days when Chinese People’s Liberation Army and Indian Army withdrew their troops from the disputed site.

It is in India’s geo-political interest to protect its territorial sovereignty from a possible Chinese aggression in future that its Army needs to maintain the military vigil in the area.