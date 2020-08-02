The Home Ministry on Sunday has released new guidelines for the international air passengers coming to India. The new guidelines will be applicable from August 8.

However, DGCA has extended the ban on scheduled international flights to and from the country till August 31.

But this restriction does not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The new guidelines supersede the one issued on May 24.

According to the new guidelines, the new rules are “All travellers should submit self-declaration form on the website newdelhiairport.in at least 72 hours before travel.”

“They should give an undertaking on the website that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days i.e. 7 days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by 7 days isolation at home with self-monitoring,” it said.

Planning to come back to India? Here are some guidelines for you to keep in mind before boarding for your journey home. Visit https://t.co/Ly0qyWGe74 for the latest guidelines for international arrivals. #IndiaFliesHigh pic.twitter.com/H31YoZqmnc — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) August 2, 2020

“Travellers may also seek exemption from institutional quarantine by submitting a negative RT-PCR test report on arrival,” it added.