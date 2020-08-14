After testing positive for coronavirus and spending days in the hospital, Homme Minister Amit Shah on Friday tested negative for the deadly virus.

He had been staying at the private hospital Medanta in Gurgaon on the advice of doctors.

Amit Shah himself gave the news of his test reports over twitter by saying, “Today my coronavirus test report has come negative. I thank God and at the moment I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have blessed me and my family by wishing me well. Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors.”

Shah also thanked the Medanta hospital for taking care of him.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive on August 2 and was admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

“I went through the coronavirus test and result comes to be positive. I am feeling fine but being hospitalized on doctor’s suggestions,” he had informed over twitter.

“I request all those who had come in contact with me in last few days to isolate themselves and get tested,” he said.

As per the Ministry of Health, as of now, there are 6,61,595 active cases of coronavirus, 17,51,555 patients have recovered while 48,040 deaths were reported due to the virus.