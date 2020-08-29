Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was hospitalized for post-Covid care, has recovered and will be released soon, AIIMS said in a statement on Saturday.

“Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, is admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi for post-COVID care. He has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time,” the hospital statement said.

On August 18, Home Minister was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi for post-COVID care after being discharged from a private hospital winning the Covid battle.

As per a health bulletin released by AIIMS, Amit Shah complained of “fatique and body aches” for the last 3-4 days after testing negative for Coronavirus.

The statement further said that the minister is “comfortable and is continuing his work from the hospital”.

Amit Shah on August 2 had tested positive for Coronavirus and was admitted to Medanta Hospital on doctor’s suggestions.

Home Minister was discharged from the private Hospital on August 14 after testing negative for the virus.

Amit Shah had himself announced the news of his recovery over Twitter saying, “Today my coronavirus test report has come negative. I thank God and at the moment I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have blessed me and my family by wishing me well. Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors.”

India on Saturday crossed the 34 lakh-mark with a spike of 76,472 fresh Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 34,63,973, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

This is slightly lower than its last surge of over 77,000 cases on Friday, a global record since the outbreak in China’s Wuhan.

A total 1,021 people succumbed to the deadly infection in the same period taking the death toll to 62,550. Of the total cases, 7,52,424 are active while 26,48,999 people have been cured of the infection.