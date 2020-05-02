The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday decided to continue the curfew/lockdown imposed across the state due to coronavirus scare till May 17 but with daily relaxation of five hours from Monday onwards instead of four hours, an official spokesman.

He said certain shops would be allowed to open during the relaxation period.

Deputy Commissioners across the hill state would take the call regarding opening of shops in their respective jurisdictions by ensuring social distancing.

He said hardware shops would also be allowed to open, besides construction in urban and rural areas. Barber shops, spas and saloons would remain closed.

The spokesman said dhabas, sweetshops and other takeaway restaurants would also be allowed to open subject to certain conditions.