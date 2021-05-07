The former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, and BJP Jharkhand leader Babulal Marandi on Thursday called the current chief minister of the state Shibu Soren a failed CM and further said that he failed in tackling the COVID-19 situation in the state.

“Hemant Soren is a failed CM. Failure in governance. Failure in tackling COVID in the state. Failure to assist people.To hide his failures he demeans the office he holds. Wake up and work, Mr. Soren. The clock is ticking,” Babulal Marandi tweeted.

He was responding to Soren’s comment on PM Modi saying that he doesn’t talk or listen to matters of importance related to work.

आज आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी ने फोन किया। उन्होंने सिर्फ अपने मन की बात की। बेहतर होता यदि वो काम की बात करते और काम की बात सुनते। — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) May 6, 2021



Jharkhand on Thursday reported 141 fresh Covid-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 3,346, while 5,770 new positive cases pushed the tally to 2,63,115, a health department bulletin said.

The state currently has 59,532 active cases. Altogether 5,804 patients recovered from coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total number of cured people to 2,00,237, the bulletin said.

As per the bulletin, the recovery ratio for Jharkhand is 76.10 percent as against the national average of 82 percent.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand government on Wednesday (May 5) extended the lockdown-like restrictions till May 13. The restrictions, first imposed on April 22 as “Health Safety Week”, were scheduled to end on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)