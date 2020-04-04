A Coronavirus positive woman, who is the wife of senior resident doctor of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) found to be infected with the virus, has given birth to a baby boy on Friday evening, in Delhi, and he is “healthy and doing well as of now”.

On Thursday, the baby’s mother who was nine-months pregnant had tested positive for Coronavirus, after her doctor husband was found to be infected with COVID-19. The doctor’s brother has also tested positive for the respiratory infection. They have been kept in isolation.

Dr Neerja Bhatla, professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at AIIMS led the team which carried out the delivery. She said the baby boy was born on Friday evening, a week early, through C-section and is doing fine so far.

The doctors will monitor the baby’s condition and look out for symptoms.

So far, there is no proof that suggests that the virus can be transmitted through breastfeeding, so the baby is with the mother.

The AIIMS has already prepared a protocol dedicated to the care of COVID-19 infected pregnant woman patients.

According to WHO, women with COVID-19 can breastfeed if they wish to but should practice hygiene during the feeding, wear mask, wash hands before and after touching the baby and routinely clean and disinfect surfaces they have touched.

Yesterday, two nursing officers working at Delhi State Cancer Institute have tested positive for coronavirus, said the health department of Delhi government, on Friday.

On Wednesday, two resident doctors of the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi tested positive for the Coronavirus infection.

One of them, who is part of the team treating COVID-19 patients at the hospital, is believed to have contracted the disease during the course of duty, while the other doctor, a third-year post-graduate female student of the biochemistry department had recently travelled abroad.

They are now undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of the Safdarjung Hospital.

Another doctor from Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital also tested positive for the virus.

Earlier on Tuesday, a doctor posted at a Mohalla Clinic in Delhi’s Babarpur area was reported to have tested positive for Coronavirus, prompting authorities to ask patients who had visited the clinic between March 12 and March 20 to go into home quarantine for the next 15 days.

Last week, a northeast Delhi Mohalla Clinic doctor, his wife and daughter had tested positive for novel Coronavirus. A total of 800 people who came in contact with the doctor were quarantined for 14 days.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the government would ensure safety of all doctors and their tests will be done regularly.

Leading the war against the virus from the front is coming at a huge personal cost for doctors and health workers who often operate with inadequate protective equipment.

India on Saturday, recorded the highest single-day jump with 601 cases of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 2,902 including 68 deaths.