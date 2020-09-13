The Union Ministry of Health on Sunday released a set of fresh protocols for patients recovering from deadly coronavirus.

After acute COVID-19 illness, the patients who have recovered may continue to report symptoms such as fatigue, body ache, cough, sore throat and difficulty in breathing, the Union Health Ministry said.

The recovery period is likely to be longer for patients who suffered from severe Covid symptoms and those with any pre-existing health conditions.

Health Ministry has recommended physical exercise and taking prescribed immunity-boosting medicines after recovery.

“One should constantly monitor their health and look for early signs like a drop in oxygen level or unexplained chest pain,” it said.

“Continue COVID appropriate behaviour (use of mask, hand and respiratory hygiene, physical distancing). Drink an adequate amount of warm water,” it said.

“Look for early warning signs like high-grade fever, breathlessness, unexplained chest pain, new onset of confusion, focal weakness,” the health ministry said.

The ministry has also asked the recovered patients to share their positive experiences with their friends and relatives using social media, community leaders, opinion leaders, religious leaders for creating awareness, dispelling myths and stigma.

“The patients, who had undergone home isolation, if they complain of persisting symptoms, will visit the nearest health facility,” the government said.

“Severe cases requiring critical care support will require more stringent follow up,” it said.

India has recorded a daily spike of 94,732 Covid-19 cases that has pushed the country’s total tally of coronavirus cases to 47,54,356 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

In the last 24 hours, India has recorded 1,114 fatalities, taking the total death count related to Covid-19 to 78,586.