Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday launched the ‘Sanjivani’ App and two AYUSH based studies related to the COVID-19 situation on Thursday.

At the launch, Shripad Yesso Naik, MoS (Independent), AYUSH also participated through Video Conferencing from Goa.

“The ‘Sanjivani’ mobile app, which has been launched today, will help to generate data on acceptance and usage of AYUSH advocacies and measures among the population and its impact in the prevention of COVID 19. It is developed by Ministry of AYUSH and MEITY and shall reach out to a target of 50 lakh people,” Minister said.

He stated that COVID-19 management has provided a potent platform for an alliance between MoHFW, MoAYUSH and technology organisations such as CSIR, ICMR, and UGC to not only develop AYUSH interventions and solutions but also help in promoting AYUSH knowledge for the larger good of the global community.

Dr Harsh Vardhan also launched two more scientific studies, one is the collaborative clinical research study on Ayurveda interventions as prophylaxis and as an add-on to standard care to COVID 19.

The other one was the population-based interventional studies on the impact of AYUSH based prophylactic interventions for the prevention of COVID-19 infection in a high-risk population.

Elaborating on the import of these studies, Dr Harsh Vardhan stated that these studies shall re-establish the importance of AYUSH pathies with the help of rigour of CSIR, ICMR and DCGI.

“This is truly a momentous day. The technology alliance provides a valuable opportunity for such knowledge-based solutions to continue to benefit us even after the COVID-19 pandemic has passed, by possible integration of AYUSH in the mainstream scientific efforts”, he added.