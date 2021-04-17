In view of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya Dargah will remain closed for devotees till April 30.

The devotees will not be allowed to enter inside the tomb or chant at the dargah.

“Corona cases are increasing rapidly in Delhi. A number of restrictions are being imposed by the government to prevent further infections. Weekend curfew on Saturday and Sunday has been clamped. People come from all over the country to the dargah, so there is a risk of infection.” Qashif Nizami, general secretary of the Nizamuddin Dargah Committee told IANS.

At least 141 people died in Delhi in the last 24 hours with 19,486 new COVID-19 infections.

India on Saturday reported 2,34,692 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, setting another grim one-day record as the overall tally reached 1,45,26,609 so far, the health ministry data stated on Thursday.

Moreover, India also recorded the highest single-day deaths at 1,341. The number of active coronavirus cases in the country has surpassed the 16-lakh mark, the ministry’s data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 38th day in a row, the tally of active COVID-19 cases has climbed to 16,79,740 in the country, accounting for 11.56 per cent of its total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 87.23 per cent.

