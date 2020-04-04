Prominent author Tarek Fatah reacting on a video showing an alleged Muslim worker at a restaurant spitting in the food packet slammed the community for becoming parasites.

Fateh had retweeted a video in which a vendor at a food shop was seen spitting in packets of food.

Reacting on his act, Fateh said, “Is he spitting inside the food bag? What the hell has gone wrong with my community?”

“Have we all gone mad? Become parasites?” he added.

Is he spitting inside the food bag? What the hell has gone wrong with my community? Have we all gone mad? Become parasites? https://t.co/FC9kjEz3xr — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) April 3, 2020

Amid the coronavirus crisis, the Muslim community has come under sharp attacks after the news of Markaz mosque gathering at Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month surfaced.

The controversy aroused after the Markaz mosque, which is the international headquarters of ‘Tablighi Jamaat’ from around last 100 years, defying lockdown orders and social distancing rules continued to house about 2,000 people from different parts of the country and world.

In a recent development, the police have found that more than 500 foreign Muslim preachers linked to the Tablighi Jamaat at Markaz Nizamuddin have been staying in over 15 mosques in the national capital after the event.