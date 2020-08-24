Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Haryana CM disclosed the news on Twitter. His announcement came days after Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tested positive for Covid-19. The Haryana CM had on Thursday decided to self isolate himself after attending a meeting with Shekhawat.

Taking to Twitter, Khattar said: “I was tested for Novel Corona Virus today. My test report has returned positive. I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately”.

The CM underwent Covid-19 test just before the Haryana Assembly’s monsoon session which begins on 2 August. The tests have been made mandatory by the Assembly speaker for anyone entering the complex.

Though Khattar had undergone a Covid-19 test on 19 August which was negative but he was undergoing home quarantine for the next three days as a precautionary measure.

On 18 August, Haryana CM Khattar and Shekhawat had a meeting on the Satluj Yamuna Link. On the same day, Shekhawat informed via a tweet that he had tested positive for COVID-19. “I am hospitalised on the advice of doctors. I request that those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, isolate themselves and get themselves examined,” he had written.