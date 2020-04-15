Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has decided to undergo self-isolation for for next one week after a Congress MLA whom he met on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus, later.

“CM Rupani’s health is fine and he will run the state administration without meeting anyone, through technological facilities like video conference, video-calling and tele-calling”, Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) secretary Ashwani Kumar said on Wednesday.

“No visitor will be allowed at the chief ministers residence for the next one week,” he said.

Congress MLA Imran Khedawala from the Khadia-Jamalpur seat of Ahmedabad had tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday evening, said Deputy Municipal Commissioner Om Prakash Machra.

He had met Rupani along with other party legislators on Tuesday morning and tested positive for COVID-19 in the evening.

“Khandelwal will be admitted to a designated COVID-19 hospital soon,” he said.

“Khedawala committed a big mistake by not staying at home and coming out to meet CM Rupani when he had given his samples for coronavirus testing. He should have avoided it,”said Kumar in a statement to reporters.

State capital Ahmedabad saw a spurt in the number of cases from the hotspot areas since the past week, especially the walled city cluster areas.

As the state government on Tuesday imposed a week-long curfew in the area, the health authorities too have increased surveillance and testing in these areas.

The hotspots from the walled city are Shahpur, Kalupur, Jamalpur-Khadia, Gaikwad Haveli and Dariyapur. Danilii, an area outside Ahmedabad, all of theses places are under the curfew.

The Hindu reported that the Congress MLA Khedawala had helped the authorities in persuading Tablighi Jamaat members and people they came in contact with, to undergo coronavirus test, according to officials in the municipal corporation.

Gujarat reported 650 positive cases of coronavirus, with 28 fatalities so far with 59 patients who had been discharged, according to Ministry of Health data.