In order to make the weddings follow the safety norms strictly, the administration has not been reluctant in Uttar Pradesh as a groom was fined for not wearing a mask.

The incident is of UP’s Rampur district where the administration fined the groom for the violation of the safety protocol.

According to the reports, the groom was wearing a ‘sehra’ made of flowers and a garland of currency notes but did not wear a mask.

The incident took place in Civil lines area when District Magistrate Aunjenya Kumar was on an inspection.

The district magistrate saw the groom sitting in his car without a mask. He stopped the car and fined Rs 200 to the groom.

The District Magistrate said, “Permission for wedding was given with an undertaking that all safety protocols will be followed. Corona cases in the district have been rising and we are making people aware of the safety protocols. The groom violated the norms and did not wear a mask. He was made to pay the fine.”

Uttar Pradesh has recorded over 13,000 cases of deadly coronavirus with 399 deaths.