With three fresh cases of COVID-19 reported from a residential complex in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida on Monday, the district administration swung into action and sealed the whole society as containment zone, leading to a confrontation between the police and the residents.

Nearly 8,000 inhabitants stay at Supertech Ecovillage One in Greater Noida West. They objected to the city administration’s decision of sealing of the whole complex rather than the building whose residents were tested positive for COVID-19 leading to a uproar by the residents on Monday night.

In a video recorded yesterday, the people living there reasoned out that after the relaxation in lockdown, most of the offices have reopened and they have to go to work now, according to media reports.

“We’re standing in front of you. We’re also doing our jobs. It’s a government job. We work for 24 hours and get paid for 12 hours. If it is a matter of argument, then come out,” said a cop addressing the residents on a mic in the video.

“We will die of hunger, Sir,” a male resident can be heard saying in the video.

“You can speak to the District Magistrate. We didn’t let even the migrants die of hunger,” the officer replied.

“The SDM has sealed the entire society as per rules. The rest of the people living here should not worry about anything. Both the police and the district administration are taking care of the matter that local people are not being disturbed, ” Munish Chauhan, the inspector-in-charge of Bisarkh police station was quoted by Times Now.

“The society will remain sealed till further orders as per rules,” he added.

With the UP government listing the urban areas of Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabd, Meerut, Agra and Kanpur City under the red zone, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration, under which falls the Greater Noida and Noida area sealed its borders with Delhi.

Meanwhile, Ghaziabad too has once again ordered sealing its border with Delhi due to a sudden jump in the Coronavirus cases in the city.

There are 6532 cases of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh with 165 deaths reported so far, while Gautam Budh Nagar recording 359 virus cases.