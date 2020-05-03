Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday applauds the Air Force’s act of spreading flower petals from the air on the medical workers deployed in the fight against coronavirus.

He shared a video showing the signature trumpet salute of the Indian Army followed by the choppers of INA spreading flower petals from the air.

“Saluting those who are at the forefront, bravely fighting COVID-19. Great gesture by our armed forces,” he said.

Saluting those who are at the forefront, bravely fighting COVID-19. Great gesture by our armed forces. pic.twitter.com/C5qtQqKxmA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2020

Indian Defence forces on Sunday expressed their gratitude towards Coronavirus frontline ‘warriors’ across the country like the doctors, nurses and police personnel who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic with the IAF carrying out a flypast and showing petals by fighter jets over state capitals and performances by army bands outside hospitals.

Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Bipin Rawat had announced on Friday, “On behalf of armed forces, we want to thank all Covid-19 warriors,” he said, expressing his gratitude to the doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, home guards alike.

The three service chiefs started the “gesture of special gratitude” with laying a wreath at the police memorial in Delhi this morning in honour of police personnel serving to enforce the lockdown.