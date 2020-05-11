Stressing that the Centre must set its priorities right, leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday asserted that sending home stranded migrant labourers and pilgrims should be the BJP-led Union government’s primary concern for now.

Speaking on the uncertainty looming over the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Chowdhury said it is for the government to decide when and how to resume proceedings, while suggesting that the members could take the virtual route.

“The Centre is planning to resume passenger train services from May 12. We don’t have any problem with this decision. However, we feel the government should accord highest priority to the safe return of stranded labourers and pilgrims,” Chowdhury, the former minister of state for railways, said.

The Union government should learn to set its priorities right, he stated.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Centre has not been able to come up with concrete policies…It has to act decisively rather than resorting to knee-jerk reactions,” the veteran Congress leader said.

The Indian Railways had on Sunday announced that it would gradually recommence passenger train operations from May 12, initially with 15 pairs of trains.

All passenger train services were suspended ahead of the imposition of the nationwide lockdown on March 25.

“When the COVID-19 pandemic was spreading fast during the first and second week of March, we had pleaded with the government to close down Parliament but it didn’t listen. It was busy removing the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh to seize power. Once that was done, the lockdown was imposed,” Chowdhury said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had said on Sunday that the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which normally begins in the last week of June or in the first week of July, may still be held on time, amid concerns that the coronavirus pandemic may delay its start.

“It is for the government to decide if it wants to resume Parliament. It can also explore the option of holding proceedings on a virtual platform, where representatives can accordingly place their views,” Chowdhury added.