The government on Sunday in revised guidelines has restricted the supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies during the lockdown period.

The decision came days after the government had allowed the sale of goods like mobile phones, refrigerators, clothes, television sets and laptops amid the lockdown.

“E-commerce companies supplying essential goods have been exempted from lockdown restrictions. Further, vehicles used by e-commerce companies, engaged in the supply of only essential goods, would be allowed to ply with necessary permissions,” an order released by Ministry of Home Affairs said.

#IndiaFightsCorona

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has on April 14 extended the lockdown further till May 3 with a promise of some relaxations (area-wise) after April 20, depending on the surge in coronavirus cases in the particular area.

In this regard, a few days back, the government had included the sale of some non-essential goods, through e-commerce platforms, on the list of activities and services to be allowed from April 20. The decision had invited criticism from the Confederation of Indian Traders (CAIT).

More than 40 lakh traders are supplying essential goods since lockdown came into effect. Side-lining and ignoring them, e-commerce companies have been allowed to deliver non-essential goods from April 20,” Praveen Khandelwal, CAIT Secretary-General, told news agency ANI. Meanwhile, Snapdeal, the Indian e-commerce company, with reference to the revised guideline by MHA on Sunday issued a statement which read, “We will continue to operate in complete compliance with the guidelines issued by the government in this regard.”

As per the reports, CAIT subsequently wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to intervene in this matter.

The decision of providing relaxations to some of the areas came after yesterday’s GoM meeting, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence.

The members had deliberated on allowing partial economic activity in non-hotspot zones from April 20, as proposed by the Centre. The GoM obtained feedback from various ministers on the COVID-19 situation.

Amid the crisis, the reports have suggested that the airlines, as well as railways services, will remain nonoperational even after May 3.

Although, the flag carrier airline of India, Air India opened up international bookings for the public for international flights from June 1, 2020, and bookings on select domestic routes from May 4, 2020.

Cases of coronavirus in India have crossed the 15000 mark with 507 deaths reported due to the deadly virus.