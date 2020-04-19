Taking a strict step towards the migrant workers stranded in different states amid the lockdown, the government on Sunday said no inter-state travel of migrant workers will be allowed in the lockdown period.

Union Home Ministry in an advisory on the migrant workers also said that the workers stranded in the relief camps because of the lockdown must register with local authorities to “find out their suitability for various kinds of work”.

“It may be noted that there shall be no movement of labour outside the state/UT from where they are currently located. The migrant labourers currently residing in relief/shelter camps should be registered with the concerned local authority and their skill mapping be carried out to find out their suitability for various kinds of work,” the advisory said.

The government also allowed the migrant workers to carry out work in a certain sector after April 20.

“Since additional new activities, outside the containment zones, have been permitted in the consolidated revised guidelines with effect from 20th April 20, these workers could be engaged in industrial, manufacturing, construction, farming and MNREGA works,” the ministry said in the statement.e

Apart from the inter-state workers, the government said those workers who have a place of work in another city in the state itself then such workers can go after the screening of coronavirus.

“Migrants who wish to return to their places of work within the state where they are presently located must be screened for coronavirus, it said. Only those with no symptoms must be transported to their places of work,” it said.

In a decision taken after a GoM meeting headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence yesterday, the government has decided relaxation after April 20 for Offices of Government of India and offices of states and union territories, private vehicles for emergency services, e-commerce companies selling essential goods; courier services, MNREGA works and financial sector.

The decision was taken in view of the financial distress the nation was going through due to the nationwide lockdown.