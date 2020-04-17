Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government on Friday removed restrictions on exports of medicines made from Paracetamol.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification, that restrictions on exports of Paracetamol active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs or raw materials) will continue.

To export a product, which is under restricted category, an exporter requires no-objection certificate or permission of a licence from the DGFT.

“…The formulations made from Paracetamol (including fixed-dose combinations)…are made free for export with immediate effect. However, Paracetamol APIs will remain restricted for export,” it said.

The government on March 3 had put export restrictions on 26 pharma ingredients and medicines, including paracetamol.

Amid row over export of Hydroxychloroquine — the anti-malaria medicine approved as a prophylaxis — India had said that it “will supply essential drugs to some nations badly affected” by COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, on April 6. It removed the export restrictions on 24 APIs and formulations excluding Paracetamol.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said given the enormity of the COVID-19 pandemic, India has always maintained that the international community must display strong solidarity and cooperation.

“In view of the humanitarian aspects of the pandemic, it has been decided that India would licence paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to all our neighbouring countries who are dependent on our capabilities. We will also be supplying these essential drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic. We would therefore discourage any speculation in this regard or any attempts to politicise the matter,” he said.

The treatment protocol recommended by the ICMR-constituted National Task Force for COVID-19 has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) for restricted use in emergency situations.

India exported formulations made from Paracetamol worth USD 5.41 billion during April-January 2019-20. It was USD 5.8 billion in 2018-19.

According to Mumbai-based doctor Sachin Ramteke, Paracetamol is used commonly to treat body pain and fever.

“It is used as symptomatic treatment to control body temperature,” he said.