Union Minister of State for Personnel, PG and Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday launched the ‘Feedback Call Centres on Public Grievances’.

Minister further interacted live with citizens whose grievances have been successfully redressed on the COVID-19 National Monitor for Public Grievances.

Jitendra Singh further complimented DARPG on reaching the milestone of redressing One Lakh COVID-19 Public Grievances so far. He said that the “Leadership of PM Modi has inspired Government to put in a lot of effort to addressing Grievances of Common Man”.

This is the first time that a Senior Minister of Government has interacted live with Citizens who had filed grievances during COVID-19 and also paved way for other Ministries to take up citizen grievances in an effective manner along with a feedback mechanism.

The DARPG has in collaboration with BSNL operationalized Feed Back Call Centers in Bhubaneshwar, Guwhati, Jamshedpur, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Ajmer, Guntur, Coimbatore and Guntakal with 1406 call centre operators.

The Feedback Call Centres would seek feedback from individual citizens on citizen satisfaction on 1.28 lac COVID-19 Public Grievances that have been filed on CPGRAMS for the period 30/3/3030 to 30/5/2020. Necessary training on the feedback questionnaires to call centre operators has been completed on June 9-10, 2020.

Feedback call-centres would operate in Hindi, English, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese and Rajasthani.