Indian Oil Corporation Ltd along with other Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have distributed more than 11 lakh free LPG cylinders under the Ujjwala (PMUY) beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana in Maharashtra, the government said on Sunday.

While the nation is under lockdown to fight the COVID-19 crisis, a scheme to provide relief to PMUY beneficiaries has been implemented under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana in association with Indian Oil and other oil marketing companies, the government said.

This is part of the Centre’s Rs 1.72 lakh crore relief package for the poor announced by the Union Finance Minister Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman on March 26th.

“OMCs have transferred advance for free refill to the bank accounts of 39.84 Lakh (Rs. 296 Crore) PMUY beneficiaries in Maharashtra. Out of these, IndianOil alone has transferred advance to 9.78 Lakh (Rs. 72 Crore) PMUY customers,” Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said in a press note.

“After booking my Indane LPG refill, the corresponding amount was deposited directly in my bank account by Indian Oil. Today, Indane LPG delivery boy has delivered the refill to my home. I thank Indian Oil and our Prime Minister for this thoughtful gesture,” says Jayashri Domble, a PMUY beneficiary from Yavatmal district in Maharashtra.

In the state, for the month of April, booking of 13 lakh refills have been done by PMUY beneficiaries till date, out of which about 11 Lakh cylinders have been delivered, said the press note.