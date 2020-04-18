The government on Saturday announced to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to all Postal employees including Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) succumbing to the Covid-19 disease while performing their duty.

It is to be noted that the Department of Posts comes under essential services, which are allowed during the nationwide lockdown.

The Postal employees including Gramin Dak Sevaks are performing various duties to provide customers mail delivery, Post Office Saving Bank, Postal Life Insurance, the ease of money withdrawal at his/her doorstep from any bank and any branch under the AePS facility, the government told in a press note.

Additionally, the Post Office is also delivering COVID-19 kits, food packets, rations and essential medicines etc. across the country by liaising with local State administration and police authorities. Thus, the Post Office is performing departmental duties as well as serving the social cause in the COVID-19 crisis times, it added.

The government has allowed only essential services amid the lockdown. However, there has been some relaxations in the services from April 20.