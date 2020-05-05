In order to facilitate the availability of medicines, the government has provided the doorstep delivery through Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Kendras(PMBJK), the government said on Tuesday.

PMBJK under the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers are accepting the orders for medicines on WhatsApp and e-mail, where on the basis of uploaded prescriptions medicines are delivered at the doorsteps of the patients.

Complementing PMBJKs for this initiative Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda said, “It is heartening to note that many PMBJKs are using modern communication tools including social media platforms like WhatsApp to provide better services in effecting faster delivery of essential medicines to the needy.”

At present, there are over 6300 PMBJKs functioning in 726 districts of the country ensuring the supply of quality medicines at affordable prices. These medicines are cheaper by about 50 per cent to 90 per cent on an average. In April 2020, medicine worth around Rs 52 crore have been supplied throughout the country, the government said.

PMBJKs are working under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana ( PMBJP).

The government also told that the facility to provide medicines through India Post has also been made for the remote areas.

Moreover, Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India(BPPI) under Department of Pharmaceuticals, Union Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, has paid its vendors within due date for solving their working capital issues for raw material & logistics.