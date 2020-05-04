Amid the lockdown, the government of India will facilitate the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad on compelling grounds in a phased manner.

The return journey of these stranded passengers will be arranged by aircraft and naval ships for which the Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) has been prepared.

The travel would begin in a phased manner from May 7.

“Indian Embassies and High Commissions are preparing a list of distressed Indian citizens. This facility would be made available on payment basis. Non-scheduled commercial flights would be arranged for air travel,” Ministry of Home Affairs said in a press note.

“Medical screening of passengers would be done before taking the flight. Only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel. During the journey, all these passengers would have to follow the protocols, such as the Health Protocols, issued by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Civil Aviation,” it added.

On reaching the destination, everyone would have to register on the Arogya Setu app. Everyone would be medically screened. After scrutiny, they would be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine on payment-basis, by the concerned State government.

COVID test would be done after 14 days and further action would be taken according to health protocols.