Management of popular temples in Goa on Sunday deferred the opening of premises to the devotees in the state on Sunday.

The development came a day after the Roman Catholic churches and mosques in the state announced the delay in reopening due to the spread of novel coronavirus.

A meeting was held between the management of nine well-known temples in Ponda sub-district and resolved to defer the reopening.

“Due to the rise in coronavirus cases in Goa, taking health and well-being of devotees of Shree Mahalaxmi Saunsthan, Panaji, the management has decided to extend the temple closure till June 30,” Mahalaxmi temple management in Panaji said in a statement.

According to the central government’s guidelines, the temples and other religious places have been allowed to reopen with proper caution.

Yesterday, the Archbishop of Goa as well as the Association of All Goa Muslim Jamaats had also postponed the reopening of their respective religious places.

Goa was a corona-free state for more than a month but it saw a spike in active cases following an outbreak in the Mangor Hill area in South Goa’s Vasco town over last few days.

Currently, there are 202 cases in the state, a bulk of which is from the Mangor hill area.