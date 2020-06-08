Goa Minister for Panchayats Mauvin Godinho, on Monday, joined the opposition chorus for the lockdown of South Goa’s Mormugao sub district, where a severe spike in COVID-19 cases has accounted for the bulk of 235 active coronavirus cases. The sub district is currently a declared containment zone.

“There is no cure for coronavirus. We have been blessed by providence that there have been no deaths in Goa. People have been cured. But I am afraid, that if we allow the spread of this virus by some negligence or not taking the right step, then we would be in deep trouble in times to come,” Godinho said in a video message on Monday.

“…right now we have to give confidence to the people of Mormugao that we are serious about containing the coronavirus and therefore have the lockdown of Mormugao taluka,” said Godinho, who is an MLA representing the Dabolim Assembly constituency in Morgmugao, a sub district in which the state’s only airport, major port and other vital installations are located.

The Opposition has been demanding a lockdown of the area, after a sudden spike in the Mangor hill area of Mormugao last week, which forced the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant-led administration to declare it as a ‘containment zone’.

Sawant has, however, ruled out a lockdown of the area, claiming the situation was under control and stating that the outbreak was limited to the Mangor hill area.