All the 42 people who came to India back from Dubai under the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 14 have been quarantined in Gautam Budh Nagar, officials told on Saturday.

Air India flight number AI-1996 reached New Delhi with 42 diaspora from Dubai. Under the protocol all 42 NRIs were tested for Covid.

After the test, all the passengers have been quarantined at Hotel Golf View in Sector-37 Noida.

District Magistrate Suhas L.Y. said that out of these 42 people, 13 belong to Gautam Budh Nagar, 1 to Aligarh, 9 to Rampur, 4 to Saharanpur, 3 to Moradabad, 4 to Meerut, 1 to Bijnor, 1 to Hapur, 1 to Gorakhpur and 2 to Delhi.

In the district, a total of 242 corona infected cases have been reported so far, out of which four patients have died, while a total of 169 have been discharged from the hospital, and 69 are being treated.

Around four lakh Indians in the Gulf region have registered with the Indian missions to return to India. They include those who have either lost their jobs due to the global lockdown and those whose contracts were over or those who have no jobs. Also, there were women who were pregnant. Preference would be given to those who have ‘compelling reason’ to return home, sources said.