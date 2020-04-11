Maharashtra government on Saturday announced the extension of lockdown till April 30 in view of the spread of deadly coronavirus.

“Maharashtra will continue to be locked down till 30th April. The state will show the way to the country even in these tough time,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

“It was imperative in view of the prevailing circumstances and the increasing number of Covid-19 cases and casualties in the state,” he said.

“From April 14 till at least April 30, there will be a lockdown. Somewhere we can relax the lockdown but will tell you about it (later). It all depends on how you behave in the lockdown. Don’t crowd to get groceries,” he said.

“Whoever can, please work from home,” he added.

Thackeray said the details of the protocols to be followed during the lockdown will be announced later.

Earlier in the day, PM held a meeting via video conferencing with the chief ministers of all states to discuss exit strategy and the possible extension of lockdown amid a drastic rise in the number of Coronavirus cases.

During the call, Uddhav Thackeray had expressed concerns to PM Modi over the suspension of lockdown on 14 April as the number of cases crossed 1,500 infections in Maharashtra alone today and the total number of infections in India rose to 7447.

Thackeray told that during his call with the Prime Minister, when he was asked for his opinion, the told PM that he will extend lockdown even after April 14.

“The death rate here is a bit higher because of high risk patients, especially people aged 60 and above who have medical conditions,” he said.

Maharashtra has been severely affected of the deadly virus in the state as it reported 1,574 cases including 110 deaths.