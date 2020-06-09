Noida Police has booked former MLA Bhagwan Sharma a.k.a. Guddu Pandit along with over a dozen others for violating Coronavirus lockdown norms by cutting a cake on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida.

Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar said that the video was shot in Noida on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and an FIR against him under relevant sections of the IPC for violation of lockdown orders has been registered at Dadri police station in Noida.

A video which was streamed live from Facebook account of the former legislator went viral on the social media in which Bhagwan Sharma is seen cutting a cake placed on a car’s bonnet with a giant axe in the presence of many of his supporters.

While none of them were wearing face mask in the video, Sharma can be seen cutting a cake placed on the bonnet of a red SUV on the highway. He later puts ’tilak’ on a youth’s forehead and the cake is distributed among his supporters who raise slogans.

Meanwhile, 45-year-old former MLA from Debai constituency in his defense said, “My birthday is on July 10. I was returning to Bulandshahr from Noida as my mother-in-law had passed away. A group of youths were celebrating someone else’s birthday. When they spotted me, they came in front of my car. I couldn’t have run them over. They put the cake on the bonnet of my car and requested me to cut it.”

Sharma said that he also advised them not to celebrate on the highway and to adhere to the social distancing norms.

The former legislator has been booked at least five times in the last two months for flouting lockdown norms.

Last month, he was booked for “luring exhausted migrant labourers by offering them food and beverages” outside his home.