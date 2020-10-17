For the first time in the last one and a half months, the active cases of coronavirus in India have dipped below 8-lakh mark, the Health Ministry said on Saturday morning.

Country’s overall Covid tally surged to 74.3 lakh after 62,212 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours.

As per the Health Ministry data, the total number of active cases in India dropped to 7.95 lakh today as 70,816 patients fought off COVID-19 since yesterday.

This significant achievement is the outcome of Centre-led targetted strategies leading to high number of RECOVERIES and steadily falling number of FATALITIES. — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) October 17, 2020

The recovery rate stands at 87.8 per cent and about 65.2 lakh patients in the country have so far recovered from the viral disease.

However, India continues to report the highest number of new COVID-19 daily infections in the world.

The daily surge has come down from around 1 lakh fresh cases in mid-September to about 70,000 in the past week.

The fatalities reported due to coronavirus stood at 1,12,998 after 837 deaths were registered in a day. The country’s average death rate is 1.5 per cent.

In the global data, the United States remains the hardest-hit country which has 2.2 lakh deaths from 80 lakh infections, followed by Brazil with 1.5 lakh deaths from 52 lakh cases, India with 1.1 lakh deaths from 74.3 lakh cases.

India remains the second worst affected country in the world behind the Unites States. However, it has one of the “lowest deaths per million population globally”, the Health Ministry has said.