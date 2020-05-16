Former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram once again took a dig at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after her announcement of the third tranche of government’s Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package.

Chidambaram said that the Centre had already made allocations for beekeeping and vaccination of domestic animals in the Union Budget presented in February while Sitharaman had said that Rs 500 crore and Rs 13,343 crore have been allocated yesterday.

The senior Congress leader took to Twitter and in a series of tweets took on the current Finance Minister. He said, “We will begin a series on research and dialogue today (the new R&D). Expenditure Budget 2020-21 has already provided for BEE KEEPING under National Horticulture Mission and allocated Rs 2400 crore.”

He further tweeted, “Likewise, under Animal Disease Control Programme the fight against FOOT AND MOUTH DISEASE has already been launched with a 5-year outlay of Rs 13,343 crore and allocation of Rs 1300 crore in 2020-21.”

“FM may please clarify whether the sums she announced yesterday (Rs 500 crore and Rs. 13,343 crore) are subsumed in the Expenditure Budget numbers or additional sums of money,” said Chidamabaram.

On Friday, Sitharaman announced a slew of incentives for the agriculture sector and allied activities. She said that the Centre will set up a Rs 1 lakh crore agri infrastructure fund to strengthen the farm-gate infrastructure for farmers, in the third tranche of Centre’s Rs 20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus package to fight the Coronavirus crisis.

The 74-year-old Chidambaram had on Friday as well taken a dig at the government highlighting inconsistent statements issued on the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) sector by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Chidambaram was referring to MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari’s remarks who while talking to a news channel said that government agencies owed MSMEs Rs 5 lakh crore in unpaid dues.

“Will the two ministers ‘settle their accounts’ first and let MSMEs save themselves without government’s ‘help’?” said the former finance minister while criticizing both the ministers.

On Wednesday, Sitharaman came out with 15 new and some enhanced measures to revive businesses, and support workers via fiscal incentives and regulatory easing under the mega stimulus package also known as the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ package.

Accordingly, the minister announced a slew of fiscal and regulatory measures for MSMEs, real estate, NBFCs, power distribution and general businesses and workers.

The Rs 20 Lakh Crore economic package comes as India is set to go under lockdown 4.0 after May 17. However, according to the Prime Minister, this shutdown will be “very different” from the previous ones.

While on Thursday Sitharaman announced a slew of incentives for migrant workers, farmers, street vendors and small traders among others in the second tranche of Centre’s Rs 20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus package to fight the Coronavirus crisis.

The Congress party has criticised the Centre on the Rs 20 lakh crore package, questioning its on-ground impact.

Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday the financial package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should be re-worked and money should be put directly in the pockets of the people.

“Today our people need money. PM should reconsider this package. Modi ji should think about direct cash transfer, 200 working days under MNREGA, money for farmers etc. because all of them are the future of India,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“One thing is clear… the so-called Rs 20 lakh crore economic package has proved to be a jumla package. It reflects the ‘voodoo’ economics being followed by the Prime Minister and Finance Minister,” party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.