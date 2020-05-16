Five migrant labourers got killed and 18 inured when a truck they were travelling in overturned on Sagar-Chhatarpur road in Madhya Pradesh.

The migrants were reportedly travelling from Maharashtra to reach their home towns in Uttar Pradesh. The injured were sent to Primary Health Centre in Sagar district and are undergoing treatment.

According to police, on Saturday morning the cargo truck was going from Sagar to Chhatarpur. The driver lost control of the vehicle near Semra Bridge and it overturned there. The accident took place under the Bakswaha police station area of Chhatarpur district.

Today, in yet another mishap involving migrants, 24 labourers were killed and at least 15 injured when the truck they were travelling in collided with another at around 3 am in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district.

The migrant workers were on their way to their native places in different states amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Earlier on May 14, as many as eight migrant workers were killed and nearly 50 others injured when the bus in which they were travelling collided with a truck near Guna town in Madhya Pradesh.

The accident took place between 3 am and 4 am when the victims were on their way to Uttar Pradesh border from Maharashtra.

Hours before the incident, six migrants were killed and two injured after allegedly being run over by a state transport bus while they were walking towards Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. The victims were migrant workers from Bihar and were walking home.

On May 12, four migrants died in separate accidents in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

On May 9, at least six migrant labourers were killed and 14 others injured when a truck in which they were travelling overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district.

On May 8, 16 migrants, who were sleeping on the railway tracks while returning to their native places in Madhya Pradesh amid the Coronavirus-induced lockdown, were crushed to death after they were run over by a goods train between Maharashtra’s Jalna and Aurangabad.

Meanwhile, in the wake of rise in road accidents, the Supreme Court on Friday said it was “impossible” for anyone to stop migrant workers from walking back to their homes and refused to direct the Central government to give them shelter or free transportation.