The Indian Railways on Thursday claimed to have achieved 100 per cent punctuality of train, the first time in its history.

The Railways had asked last month to all its zones to maintain punctuality in the currently 230 running special trains.

A Railway Ministry official said for the first time in the history of Indian Railways, the 100 per cent punctuality of trains had been achieved.

“The previous best was 99.54 per cent on June 23, with one train getting delayed,” the official said.

Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav had earlier told the general managers, divisional railway managers and all zones to ensure that the 15 pairs of Rajdhani special trains and 100 pairs of passenger trains maintained schedule.

The passenger railways services were suspended since March 25, the day when the lockdown due to coronavirus was imposed in the country.

However, from May 1 it started to run Shramik special trains to ferry the stranded workers, students, tourists and pilgrims.

Later on May 12, it started 15 pairs of special AC trains and on June 1, 200 time-tabled special trains.