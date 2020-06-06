The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Saturday for violating the ICMR guidelines for tests of novel coronavirus following a complaint by the state government.

The complaint filed by Amit Kumar Pamasi, Deputy Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Delhi government, against the hospital Medical Superintendent read that the hospital was not using RT-PCR app while collecting Covid samples, which is “mandatory”.

The Delhi government had issued a directive for the private hospital on June 3 in this regard. Apart from this, the testing guidelines have been put in place by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“The CDMO-cum-mission director (central) has mentioned that Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is still not using RT-PCR app even as of June 3, which is a clear violation of directions issued under the Epidemic Diseases Covid-19 Regulations 2020,” the FIR stated.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had issued a stern warning to private hospitals on the alleged denial of admission to coronavirus patients and said that the Delhi government would deploy health officials at such hospitals to ensure availability of beds to each and every Covid-19 patient.

“Some hospitals are denying admission to COVID-19 patients. I am warning those who think they will be able to do black-marketing of beds using the influence of their protectors from other parties, you will not be spared,” the chief minister said at a press briefing on the Coronavirus situation in the national capital.

He said the government had launched the ‘Delhi Corona’ app to stop black marketing of beds. “We thought of making the information about the number of beds and ventilators in hospitals transparent. But now, there is an uproar over it as if we committed a crime,” Kejriwal said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain earlier on Friday said the issue was that some hospitals are “not updating” the data on the Delhi government’s coronavirus tracking application on time or “misrepresenting actual data” when patients call.

COVID-19 tally in the city has reached beyond the 26,000-mark, and the number of deaths due to the disease jumped to 708.