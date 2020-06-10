An FIR was registered against the staff of a private hospital in Mumbai after the body of a 27-year-old murder victim, who had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, went missing on Sunday.

The family of the departed man suspect that his body may have been been handed over to someone else by mistake by the Rajawadi Hospital where the body was taken, reports Indian Express.

The murder victim had some family dispute with his relatives on the night of June 3 which led to an alleged assault and his cousins stabbed him the abdomen, said the report. An FIR was registered afterward in his case at Deonar police station and five persons were arrested in this murder case.

At Rajawadi hospital, where the body was taken, doctors said they will conduct COVID-19 test before releasing the body.

On June 5, the family was informed that the deceased man’s test for Coronavirus came positive but the hospital were not able to hand over the body when they reached with an ambulance to take the body, the Indian Express report added.

The local police was informed about the incident and the family lodged an FIR on Monday. The city Municipal body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is also conducting an inquiry into the incident.

In yet another similar incident at the Shatabdi Hospital, the body of an 80-year-old man Vitthal Muley, who was recently admitted there was found at Kandivali railway tracks. City Mayor Kishori Pednekar ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Pednekar had asked the administration to do a thorough investigation into the into the missing incidents reported from the two hospitals, according to the official release.