A day after the announcement of the third tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore package, Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday the financial package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should be re-worked and money should be put directly in the pockets of the people.

“Today our people need money. PM should reconsider this package. Modi ji should think about direct cash transfer, 200 working days under MNREGA, money for farmers etc. because all of them are the future of India,” Rahul Gandhi said.

This was the third press conference of Rahul Gandhi, this time for regional media.

“The need of the hour is to give money to people directly into their pockets and people do not require loans at this moment,” he said.

LIVE! Regional Electronic Media Press Conference. https://t.co/Yz65SxSqqC — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 16, 2020

“When children are hit, mother doesn’t give them loan, but gives direct relief, the need of the hour is not loan package but money should be put in the pockets of the people,” he added.

He said that the lockdown is only a pause button and it has to be transitional with utmost care to be taken of people who are vulnerable like people with disease history.

Rahul Gandhi said that Nyay could be implemented for a temporary period which could help in increasing the demand side and to help the people in distress.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced three tranches of the relief package after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 20 lakh crore package to help mitigate financial woes caused due to the prolonged lockdown.