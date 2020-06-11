Since few days, news has been circulating on the social media about the imposition of ‘complete lockdown’ once again in the nation from June 15 which the PIB has thrashed and quoted as ‘fake news’.

In the report, it was mentioned that the Home Ministry is planning to recall its decision of allowing the train and flights services from June 15.

The PIB Fact Check has cautioned people to restrain from such news.

The government had decided to pull out the country from lockdown in phases.

The nationwide complete lockdown was imposed on March 25 for 21 days which was extended and from June 1, the government decided to provide relaxation in phases.

Currently, there are over 2.75 lakh cases of deadly coronavirus in the country with 8102 death due to it.