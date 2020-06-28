Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday urged the people of the state to follow rules and ensure the lockdown is not re-imposed.

He said that despite progress in tackling COVID-19, the crisis is not over yet.

“In the last 15 days we have cautiously and gradually started reopening shops and offices, we have started local [train] services for essential staff in Mumbai and small shops and businesses in rural parts of the state, but the pandemic still looms over our heads. Just because we are slowly starting the economy doesn’t mean the danger is averted. I request you to please step out only if you have necessary work,” Uddhav Thackeray said.

“We cannot leave this war halfway in this final phase. The crisis is not over yet. I am sure that you will continue to co-operate with the government to ensure that the lockdown is not re-imposed,” he said.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister further said that the number of cases in Maharashtra may rise as the state resumes the economic activity after the lockdown.

But the state will follow the “Chase the Virus” strategy with increased testing and pre-emptive measures that has helped slow down the surge in Mumbai.

“Tests and testing centres are being increased. Rapid testing kits are being used to conduct tests,” he said.

He also requested those who have recovered to come forward and donate their blood plasma which contains antibodies that can help cure those who are fighting the disease.

Thackeray further said that soon Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated and I have asked the Ganesh Mandals to restrict the height of the idol to four feet.

This will help in maintaining social distance as larger idols need more hands to move it, he added.

“This year, the Warkaris have also shown patience by celebrating the Wari on a low key. When I go to Pandharpur as your representative, I will pray to lord Vithoba to show his power to destroy Corona and ensure a disease-free world,” he added.

Maharashtra has witnessed 1,59,133 out of which 67,615 are active cases while 7,273 are reported to be dead.