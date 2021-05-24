In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, UAE flag carrier Emirates has announced an extension of suspension of passenger flights from India until June 14.

As the second wave still continues to wreak havoc, the Dubai-based airline had announced an extension of its suspension, first announced on April 24.

“Furthermore, passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE,”a statement issued by the airline on Sunday evening read.

“UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the revised published Covid-19 protocols will be exempt for travel.”

Earlier this month, the UAE’s General Authority of Civil Aviation and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority said that the suspension of entry for travellers from India would be extended, Gulf News reported.

United Kingdom, Israel, Canada, Israel, Bangladesh, and many other countries have also suspended flights to and from India.

India recorded 2,22,315 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload to 2,67,52,447, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 27,20,716.

India’s COVID-19 curve seems to be facing a steady decline, as cases dropped yet another day.